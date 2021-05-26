Verdict reached for man charged in Cordele killing

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict has been reached for a man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal Cordele stabbing, according to District Attorney Brad Rigby.
Pereia Boone was found guilty on four counts in connection to the death of Bobby Holt, 57, in March 2019.
Boone was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, and two counts of aggravated assault.
He was sentenced to life without parole and to serve 20 years concurrently on one of the assault counts.
Katrea Denisha Williams was also charged and indicted in connection to Holt’s death.
Holt was stabbed with a box cutter, according to the indictment.
Read the full indictment below:
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.