Valdosta man arrested after shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday afternoon, patrol officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 1500 block of East Park Avenue about a shooting.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police said they identified Terry McMillan, 21, as the shooter.
On Monday, police found McMillan at his residence.
“McMillan attempted to run from officers but was quickly apprehended and transported to the Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on the charges of felony aggravated assault, and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime,” VPD said in a release.
The victim is listed in good condition, according to police.
“Our officers and detectives did an excellent job investigating this case to quickly identify the offender and hold him accountable for his actions,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
