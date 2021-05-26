Tift County Hosts Farmers For Football Camp

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Out in Tifton, Brodie Field was packed on Wednesday afternoon as the Tift County football team closed out their Farmers for Football camp.
The two day event brought in more than 500 kindergarten through fifth graders in an effort to teach them the fundamentals of the game of football.
The camp also brings another first for new head football coach Noel Dean, who was excited to have his guys leading the youngsters, the goal to teach and make sure Blue Devils football is here to stay.
”This is awesome for building the culture of Tift County football and getting it aligned with where our school system is heading and being on track with that,” said Dean. “I have all of our coaches working with the young kids, I have all of my older kids that are running stations and learning leadership skills and I have all of these kindergarten through fifth grade kids doing all of the drills and having fun and getting some ice cream sandwiches and just enjoying football related activities.”
It was a big day for the Blue Devils and another successful year for the camp.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.