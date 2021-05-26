Tift Co. to paint the town purple for Lupus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - May is Lupus Awareness Month and Tift County wants your help “painting the town purple” this Friday.
Lupus is a disease that damages the body’s immune system.
Businesses placed ribbons on their doors to show their love and support for those battling the disease.
The county is adking you to post a picture wearing purple to social media and use #TiftCountyGoesPurple and #PopGeorgia2021.
Pat McKinnon, the executive director for United Way, said doctors need to find a cure for the disease.
“What happens with Lupus, it affects all different parts of the body. The sad part about it is no patient is just alike. So there can be five people in front of you and they can all have Lupus. I just want to shed light on it because this is one of the ones that tend to get swept under the rug. What I mean by that is, they’re just managing the Lupus patients right now, there’s no cure for it right now,” said McKinnon.
For more information, you can send an email to TiftCounty4Lupus@yahoo.com.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.