Pandemic recovery money will likely go to Albany sewer system

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More than $20 million is making its way to Albany. It’s part of the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan to help communities recover from the pandemic. There are specific guidelines for what the money can and cannot be used for.
Albany’s assistant to the city manager, Barry Brooks, said the city will likely use the funds to repair its sewer system, and cut down on overflows.
“We have a new permit from federal environmental protections that requires the city to make adjustments to their infrastructure within a five-year period to start eliminating the combined sewer and stormwater system,” Brooks said.
The sewer system repair may not seem like a coronavirus use, Brooks said it fits under the allowed category of investing in key infrastructure. There is a list of uses cities must stay within.
“Anything to address COVID-19 urgent needs, setting up vaccine sites and supporting government sites and setting up government staff responding to the pandemic, also families and small business and hard-hit industries, offering enhanced compensation for essential workers, that’s another option,” he said.
All $20 million has to be spent by December 2026, with $10 million coming as early as a few days, and the second half coming a year later.
“The preliminary engineering is done on the infrastructure; we just need the funding to get it moving. So, $20 million dollars is a lot of money to try to use by 2026 and we don’t want to lose it.”
The city approved going forward with a Combined Sewer Overflow Separation Program earlier this year. Brooks said they need about $105 million to get it going.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.