Owner of Ethnic Shynes Beauty Salon working to repair shop

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost three weeks ago, a car drove through a salon in downtown Albany.
It happened when two cars collided with one another, veering right into her business.
Erika Jones is the owner of the Ethnic Shynes Beauty Salon.
She says she and her landlord are still working to get the shop repaired to reopen for business.
Until then, they are still doing business next door at her barbershop.
She also says this should be a wake-up call to get that intersection repaired.
“That corner at Jackson and Broad, it’s a horrible corner anyway. You can’t see past the tree if you’re getting ready to turn. Even when there are emergency vehicles going through the light, they don’t stop. People always speeding back and forth down that street, just to get through to the next light. And then to back up from that area, there are accidents all the time,” Jones said.
Jones says she’s thankful to everyone who is still supporting her business.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.