Our Kids, Our Future to host ‘Stop the Violence Bike Ride’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Kids, Our Future LLC is “riding for a better tomorrow” in an effort to stop the violence in the Albany community.
The Stop the Violence Bike Ride will be on June 26 at Highland Park, 1000 Highland Avenue.
Check-in will start at 6:15 p.m. and the bike ride will begin at 6:45 p.m. It will be a three-mile ride with a police escort.
Organizers said you must bring your own bike.
There will also be a candlelight vigil to honor those that the community has lost to violence.
For more information, you can call Katrina Tatum at (229) 338-8713 or email ourkidsourfuture21@gmail.com.
