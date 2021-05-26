Lowndes Co. works on expanding fire department, services

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With the population increasing in Lowndes County, there’s a higher demand for fire protection services.
“First off, this is going to benefit, primarily from a quicker response time. We realized that we need to respond as quickly as we can, but keeping in mind, we have one full-time station that’s out on Highway 84 East,” said Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County commission chairman.
Slaughter said that the station currently covers more than 500 miles of unincorporated areas.
“They respond to every call in Lowndes County and keeping in mind that is fire and rescue. They respond to accidents or anything that is going on in the community from a standpoint of emergency care, as well as fires,” said Slaughter.
They’ll add full-time staff to their Clyattville, Bemiss and North Lowndes stations, which are currently volunteer stations.
This expansion will bring more than 40 new jobs.
They’re also working with South Georgia Medical Center to add an EMS ambulance to the Bemiss location.
Slaughter said they’re moving quickly to make it happen.
By 2022, he says they also plan to expand to the Mineola area.
“We knew the need was there, we just had to figure out how we could bring this to fruition and make it happen,” said Slaughter.
For more information on the expansion, click here.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.