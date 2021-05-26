Cordele woman killed in accidental fire

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman died in a house fire Monday in Cordele, according to a press release from the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
Along with Commissioner King, arson investigators were called to a residential fire fatality on Highway 280 in Crisp County.
The fire happened around 6:03 a.m. and the home was fully engulfed in flames when units arrived. The single-story wood structure was occupied by Willis White, 65, Sherry Duncan, 56, and Lamar Forehand, 57.
“The two male occupants escaped the fire, but tragically Ms. Duncan was trapped inside due to the location of the fire blocking any exit path,” said Commissioner King. “The scene examination revealed that the origin of the fire was on the front porch near the door. There is currently no evidence of criminal activity, and the fire appears accidental in nature.”
This marks the 63rd death from a Georgia fire in 2021. The Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Crisp County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.