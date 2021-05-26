APD: Third person arrested in Hickory Lane homicide case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said two more people have been arrested in the death of Malik Ford, 20, who died after being shot in the back of the head in the 500 block of Hickory Lane on May 13.
According to a press release from APD, Jakobe King, 17, and Kadafi Simone Brown, 18, have been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in Ford’s death. Both men were arrested and booked into the Dougherty County Jail on Wednesday.
On May 20, APD announced the arrest of Munir Salim Flood, 18, who was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the same case.
On May 25, the police department issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for Xavier Trayshonna Williams, 18, and Brown, who were both wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide.
Wednesday’s press release said that Williams has spoken with investigators and is “cooperating with the investigation.”
Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100. WALB is working to get a copy of the mugshots for King and Brown.
