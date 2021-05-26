APD: Second person arrested in Hickory Lane homicide case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said a second person has been arrested in the death of Malik Ford, 20, who died after being shot in the back of the head in the 500 block of Hickory Lane on May 13.
According to a press release from APD, Jakobe King, 17, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
On May 20, APD announced the arrest of Munir Salim Flood, 18, who was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in Ford’s death.
On May 25, the police department issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for Xavier Trayshonna Williams, 18, and Kadafi Simone Brown, 18, who were wanted for questioning in the same case.
Wednesday’s press release said that Williams has spoken with investigators and is “cooperating with the investigation.”
However, police said warrants for Brown are being issued on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is still at large and APD said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The press release says that investigators need the public’s help finding Brown. Anyone with any information is urged to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100. WALB is working to get a copy of King’s mugshot.
