Albany Police report two lunch-hour shootings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) issued a news release Wednesday afternoon about two shootings that both occurred during the noon hour in the city.
APD said the first event happened about 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 Block of Cromartie Beach Drive. A 30-year-old person was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital by EMS.
The crime is under investigation, and no suspect is in custody
About 25 minutes later, a 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in the side in the 1700 block of Melrose Drive. No suspect is in custody in this case.
We have no names of the victims, nor their conditions at this time.
We will report further information when Albany Police release it.
