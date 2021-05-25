Valdosta apartment fire leaves 22 displaced

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly two dozen people are without a home after an apartment fire sent a firefighter to the hospital and killed a family dog.
Valdosta firefighters said it took more than an hour to put the fire out and they spent over six hours at the scene.
The fire happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday at East Park Avenue in Valdosta.
A heat-related illness caused one firefighter to be taken to the hospital.
That firefighter was released the same day and is doing well.
Smoke inhalation killed the dog. Two cats were treated on the scene and survived.
At least eight apartments were damaged.
The American Red Cross is assisting the 22 people displaced.
WALB News 10 spoke to people at the apartment complex who didn’t want to go on camera, but some said they lost everything.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
