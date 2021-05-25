SWGA produce farmers, stands awarded grant funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia Farm Credit is celebrating its ninth year of its Fresh from the Farm Grant Program by congratulating its latest rounds of grant winners.
The Fresh from the Farm initiative gives 10 grants each year to farmers who grow for or own qualifying produce stands.
The program provides cash for grant recipients to enhance their operations or marketing and promotions, like buying ads or developing a website and social media presence.
Recipients include A Better Way Grocers in Albany, Graca Farms in Americus, Lenny’s Farmers Market in Americus and Mark’s Melon Patch in Dawson.
Grant winners also received 250 reusable shopping bags each to give to customers.
