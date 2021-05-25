Spring sizzler continues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer-like heat continues to expand. It’s the 5th consecutive day of 90°+ temperatures. The hot air keeps highs in the 90s and lows around 70° the rest of the week.
By the weekend, this stagnant weather pattern changes. Ridge of high pressure weakens which allows a weak cold front to move in with a slight chance of rain Saturday through Monday. Nothing widespread but it’ll be the best chance in more than 2 weeks.
Along with the chance of rain temperatures drop to average with highs upper 80s low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Therefore not as hot but seasonal for the unofficial start to summer.
This year’s Super Flower Blood Moon rises on Wednesday May 26. According to published reports, “it rises in the truth-seeking and adventurous sign of Sagittarius. This energy will help us to step back and look at our lives from a wider perspective, and may even challenge us to expand our horizons. This is especially so given that this lunation also marks the first eclipse of the year — which will bring all zodiac signs a new sense of direction.”
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.