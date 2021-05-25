South Ga. seeing foster parent shortage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Seeds That Grow, a nonprofit organization, said you can help keep siblings from being separated or taken away from the places they’re familiar with.
The organization said its goal is to get more foster parents in Albany and surrounding counties so kids can stay close to their hometowns.
Recruitment and Retainment Manager Ah’lleycha Gainey said they focus on being a therapeutic foster care to help children work through trauma.
“When you ensure that the child is getting the therapy they need, that can minimize those behavioral issues and help the child be able to maintain that placement for them, so they’re not moved around so much,” said Gainey.
Gainey believed one of the hardest things foster kids face is being placed in an unfamiliar setting. This is why they’re working to get more foster homes in South Georgia.
CEO Vanessa Laney said their goal is to reunite children with their families.
“Foster care is temporary. It’s not a permanent situation. We try to make sure that when we’re working with our kids that we say, ‘okay, who is the family of origin, what family member do we need to engage with,’” said Laney.
Being a foster parent herself, Laney said you have to have a love for children and a passion for helping.
“If you have that desire and that passion to give back to the kids or that desire and passion to get better from whatever they came from that minimally what is needed,” said Laney.
You must be at least 25 and pass background checks to be a foster parent.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.