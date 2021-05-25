Shooting victim’s roomate worried about gunman

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After two men got into a fight on Wadkins Avenue around eight on Monday night, and a man was hospitalized after being shot, his roommate said she’s worried the shooter could return, and shoot again.
We’re working to find out the name of the gunman who Albany Police said is not in custody.
The victim’s roommate said she quickly left her seat as the friction started.
“He said ‘man you gotta move.’ I got up out of the chair, because I didn’t want to get hit with a bullet. So he then shot him in the knee, and I said ‘man you just lying.’ I said quit telling them lies, he said ‘naw, I’ve been shot for real.’ And I looked at his knee and blood was coming out the inside of his pants” said Queen Jones.
Jones tells said the man shot should be okay after she spoke to him over the phone.
She also said the two men have been at odds with each other for a year.
When we know more from police, we will let you know.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.