Shelton Felton named interim head football coach for Valdosta Wildcats

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Shelton Felton has been named the interim head football coach for the Valdosta Wildcats. The school board voting unanimously Tuesday night for the program’s next leader.
Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said Felton will command the team for the 2021 season.
He told me they will not being their search for a head coach until the end of the season. For the Wildcats that’ll be after their 10-game regular season, since they can’t compete in postseason play for 2021 due to recruiting violations.
Felton was named the acting head coach on April 27, the night the school board voted to not retain Rush Propst.
Felton was hired as an assistant in March, just before Propst was placed on paid leave.
One thing to remember, Felton was one of several coaches fired from the University of Tennessee amid an investigation into alleged recruiting violations earlier this year.
Before the college ranks, Felton began his coaching career at the high school level, where he spent time at three different high schools in Georgia from 2005-2016.
He was the head coach for Crisp County from 2006-2009.
