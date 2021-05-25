Phoebe now designated as a Level 1 Emergency Cardiac Care Center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital announced that the Georgia Department of Public Health has designated the hospital as a Level 1 Emergency Cardiac Care Center.
Phoebe is the only hospital south of Macon to earn this designation.
“We try to be the first to always do things. We’ve always felt like we have an obligation to not only Albany, Dougherty County, but honestly, all of Southwest Georgia to be advanced in our programming,” said Joe Austin, the president and CEO of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
To receive the level one designation, a hospital must provide the highest level and most comprehensive emergency cardiac care services 365 days a year.
Those services include cardiac catheterization and angioplasty to treat patients suffering from a heart attack.
“We continue to recruit more physicians to increase our imprint in the community to provide a whole level of holistic care with respect to the cardiac patients, whether it’s heart attack, or stroke, or heart failure, or electrical issues. We have all of those things available,” said Dr. Mark Cohen, Phoebe’s medical director for cardiovascular.
Those services also include advanced cardiothoracic surgery capabilities and the ability to perform other surgical procedures.
In 2017, legislation was signed into Georgia law to establish the office of cardiac care within the Georgia Department of Health with a mission of improving survival rates from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and heart attacks.
“We’ve established those protocols and pathways to be able to expedite the care for all of these patients. We think it’s a great honor for Phoebe. It really just certifies the hard work that all of our teammates do. We couldn’t be happier to receive this,” Cohen told WALB.
