Neighbors overwhelmed by Adel race track late night noise

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Some people who live around South Georgia Motorsports Park said the noise at night is unbearable during races.
They want the city council to impose time restrictions.
On Monday night, the city held a discussion meeting between city officials and community members.
“We cannot sleep in our homes at night when they run,” David Wall, who lives in the area, said. “It blows you out of your house and we are not trying to shut down the race track, we’re just basically trying to get back to the ordinance the county had before.”
Before 2017, Wall said Cook County oversaw it with an ordinance that enforced operating hours of 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday, and open one hour later on Friday and Saturday.
City officials said putting a time restriction can have an economic impact, hurting the tourism drive to the city and businesses that thrive when there are events.
“We feel like the race track is a benefit and there’s been times they’ve raced past midnight, but it’s definitely because they had a lot of racers or they had an accident through the course of the day and caused them to stop racing,” Buddy Duke, Adel mayor, said.
Duke said it’s unfortunate when this happens and it disrupts the peace in the area.
“We’re trying to work with the race track people and see if we can litigate some noise that they produce and trying to see if we can put up some vegetation, trees, some type of cedar trees, some type of wall to absorb the sound,” said Duke.
The next council meeting set for June 7. The city will vote on whether to put a time restriction.
