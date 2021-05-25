Man arrested in Moultrie elder exploitation case

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man was charged with a slew of elder exploitation charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Chadwick Demetrix Pittman, 30, was charged with 10 counts of exploitation of a disabled adult on May 20.
On May 19, the GBI, Moultrie Police Department and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office conducted several searches at multiple Moultrie addresses, according to the GBI.
The GBI said 10 disabled adults were removed from those addresses and were “placed in locations where they could get the appropriate level of care they needed.”
In November 2020, the GBI was requested by the Moultrie Police Department to assist in an elder abuse case at a home in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue SW.
The GBI said during the investigation, that home, along with homes in the 2900 and 3400 blocks of Sylvester Drive were “also being operated by Chadwick Demetrix Pittman as unlicensed personal care homes.”
The GBI said the case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090, the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131 or the GBI tip line at (1-800) 597-8477. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.
