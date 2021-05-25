Ga. Power offers energy saving tips as temperatures climb

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With temperatures expected to reach triple digits this week, Georgia Power is encouraging customers to prepare for the summer heat.... and high power bills.
Whether you rent or own, there are ways to save money on your monthly utility bill.
Craig Bell with Georgia Power says there are some simple things you can do now to keep your payments from going up.
“If you know you’re not in the room, and you know you’re not going to be in the guest room for a week or two, unplug those lights, unplug that TV, unplug that alarm clock. Things that you don’t need every day, those are things that help bring your bill down a little bit at a time,” Bell said.
They also recommend enrolling in their energy assistance program if you are having trouble paying your bill.
