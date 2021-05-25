APD looking for wanted man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a man wanted in connection to a May 13 altercation-turned shooting.
Tyreek Beckett, 22, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
APD said Beckett was involved in an altercation with Chassidy Dowell and shot at her. Police said Dowell is currently in jail on the same charges because she also had a gun and fired during the altercation.
Anyone with any information on Beckett’s whereabouts is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.