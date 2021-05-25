APD looking for 2 persons of interest in May homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for two persons of interest in connection to a May homicide.
Xavier Trayshonna Williams, 18, and Kadafi Simone Brown, 18, are sought for questioning in connection to the death of Malik Ford, 20.
Ford was hit in the head by a bullet during an exchange of gunfire in the 500 block of Hickory Lane on May 13.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.