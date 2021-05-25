Albany Police Department looking to add new gunshot technology

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany city commissioners are meeting to discuss adding new gunshot detection technology in the city.
Tuesday night, commissioners voted yes on the new technology.
Leaders said the technology will help the police department accurately determine the difference between a gunshot or fireworks.
The technology will cover a three-mile radius and will be placed in areas that are considered problematic.
Officials also said the technology will provide a more precise location of where shots are being fired.
“We have people that get a little excited around New Year’s Eve and 4th of July. You don’t know if that’s fireworks going off or if they are shooting guns. There are ordinances against shooting guns within the city. So, this would better help them police the city,” said Yvette Fields, the director of central services for Albany.
The first two years of maintenance will cost $165,000.
