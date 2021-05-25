Albany organization awards scholarships for graduates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany nonprofit organization is giving away $500 scholarships to graduating seniors.
“Educate the Nations” is partnering with Grace Life Marketing to give scholarships to students.
Students must be a part of the 2021 graduating class, must live within a 45-mile radius of Albany, and be enrolled in a private or public high school.
Organizers are hoping this will ease the worry seniors have surrounding COVID-19.
“There is a short 500-word response that we would love to know what they have planned for their education, and for their future goals. We are receiving donations to maximize the amount of scholarships that we are able to give out for the year, but students are able to apply once for the scholarship,” CEO of Educate the Nations, Inc. Deborah Holman said.
For more information, Email: educatethenations@gmail.com or call (229) 329-4825.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 30th.
