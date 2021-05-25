Albany man convicted of illegal possession of firearms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the first jury trial in the Middle District of Georgia since the COVID-19 jury trial restrictions were lifted, an Albany man was convicted of illegal possession of firearms by a prohibited person, according to a press release from the office of Peter Leary, the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
“According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Eric Tollefson, 63, was wanted by authorities in Virginia in 2018 pursuant to an indictment returned against him in a narcotics case. Law enforcement agents traveled to his Albany home to arrest him on November 2, 2018. Upon entering the residence, agents observed a number of firearms in plain view. Tollefson was in illegal possession of a total of 11 firearms: nine rifles, a pistol and a shotgun. At the time he possessed the 11 guns, Tollefson was a multiple-time convicted felon, to include a previous conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm,” the press release reads.
Tollefson is now facing a maximum of 10 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 24.
“It is significant that a jury trial was successfully and safely accomplished in the Middle District of Georgia as the legal community works to return to pre-COVID, in-person gatherings. I want to commend everyone involved in the trial for helping to ensure that justice was fairly and safely delivered,” said Leary.
