Albany man convicted of illegal possession of firearms

“According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Eric Tollefson, 63, was wanted by authorities in Virginia in 2018 pursuant to an indictment returned against him in a narcotics case. Law enforcement agents traveled to his Albany home to arrest him on November 2, 2018. Upon entering the residence, agents observed a number of firearms in plain view. Tollefson was in illegal possession of a total of 11 firearms: nine rifles, a pistol and a shotgun. At the time he possessed the 11 guns, Tollefson was a multiple-time convicted felon, to include a previous conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm,” the press release reads.