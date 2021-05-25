Albany leaders approve new sound ordinance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany commissioners will try to put an end to all-night fireworks.
On Tuesday night, the commission voted to establish a new sound ordinance. It will make setting off fireworks after 9 p.m. illegal., according to Ward 4 City Commissioner Chad Warbington.
Warbington said this new ordinance excludes weekends and holidays, like July 4, New Year’s Eve and Memorial Day.
Commissioners said they’ve gotten a lot of complaints about fireworks disrupting the community. They also said it’s hard to determine the difference between fireworks or gunshots, contributing to safety concerns and use of resources issues.
”Fireworks are not a part of gun violence, but it is a part of the perception of gun violence. What happens is your normal citizens in the course of a night, a firework starts going off and you immediately go to, ‘it’s gun fire,’ and that’s when phone calls start happening, 911 is called, police are dispatched. It’s honestly just a more quality of life and trying to increase the safety of citizens,” explained Warbington.
