Albany businesses hope for alcohol license approval
The Broken Heart Bakery is located in downtown Albany. (Source: WALB)
By Molly Godley | May 25, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 6:10 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners will meet and decide whether to approve an alcohol license for Broken Heart Bakery and a new brunch grill.

The Broken Heart Bakery is hoping to make its space more of a dining setting than just something you pass through.

Owner Britny Wray said they’ve been working since January to get their liquor license.

She said the pandemic made the process longer.

Britny Wray is the owner of The Broken Heart Bakery.
Some sweet treats at the Broken Heart Bakery.

“Homemade biscuits, we’ll be doing some eggs Benedict, sandwiches on our homemade bread. We have fresh sourdough we’re making toast with, some creamy grits for grit bowls. We’re very excited. We also have some fried biscuit fritters that are to die for,” said Wray.

Once the license is approved, they plan to offer brunch from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“I think it’s an opportunity for the community to have something to do on the weekend. And kind of bring us together downtown again,” said Wray.

Wray said serving brunch will give the bakery room to expand and open more jobs.

So far, she said they’ve gotten a lot of interest.

“When’s the brunch rolling out? When is the liquor license happening? I see you’re getting an alcohol license when is that happening,” Wray said of the interest the bakery is getting.

The application for the alcohol license has to be displayed in the window.

The other restaurant applying for an alcohol license is West Avenue Brunch Bar and Grill. It would open on Meredyth Drive. They’re in the early stages of construction.

The commission will meet Tuesday to vote on the liquor licenses.

