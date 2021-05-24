U-Save-It Pharmacy named Albany Star Business of the Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Serving the community for decades, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, U-Save-It Pharmacy on Jefferson Street in Albany got a special honor Monday.
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce named them Star Business of the Week.
The Chamber said the pharmacy helped the community heal and move closer to herd immunity, giving coronavirus shots and filling prescriptions.
Pharmacist Susan Brim has been with the company for 24 years.
“We’re proud to represent U-Save-It. It makes us feel like we’ve accomplished part of our goals, which is a daily challenge. It’s a team effort every day. It’s not just me, it’s everybody that works at U-Save-It. My technician, my cashiers, my drivers. We all try to go above and beyond,” Brim said.
The Star Business is chosen on a weekly basis.
