Teen opens new business in Adel

Adel, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old business owner in Adel is excited to open the doors to her new shop.
The grand opening for the Merci Grace boutique was this Saturday.
Maggie Fletcher originally started Merci Grace online, but now it’s also in brick and mortar form.
She is also competing in the Miss High School America pageant, but says that hasn’t slowed her down.
Maggie says opening up her own shop has been a dream come true.
“I have always been a girl who has been way too shy to dress how she wanted, because of how people in south Georgia would view me,” said Merci Grace, an Adel native.
“So, I wanted to bring a boutique to south Georgia that’s going to have different styles than the other boutiques so girls aren’t afraid to dress how they really want too. My mom tells everybody that I would rather have a pair of shoes than clothes than a toy. So, it’s kind of always been something I’ve always had in me, but I kind of just needed a little spark to get it started,” Maggie said.
