Savannah detective helps groom tie the knot, literally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nick and Carson Grizzle of Carnesville, Georgia, have only been married for a couple of days. But they already have a memory to last them a lifetime.
“It was pretty hectic at the start of it,” recalls Nick.
Working off duty at their wedding this weekend in Forsyth Park was Savannah Police Detective Kaishawn Samuell.
“I’m standing at the back by the rope, just to kind of stay away from everybody,” says Detective Samuell.
But just moments before Carson was set to come down the aisle, there was an emergency.
“I had this woman come up, ‘Officer, officer, officer!’” Says Det. Samuell.
There was a wedding emergency.
“I’m like, ‘Yes, ma’am?’ ‘Do you know how to tie a tie?’ And when she said that I smiled, I’m like, ‘Okay I thought something happened. Yes, I can tie a tie,’” Det. Samuell says.
The tie was for the groom.
“I just went around person to person asking if anybody knew how to tie a tie,” said Nick.
Detective Samuell stepped into action, a moment caught on camera by both Diane Dodd Photography and Helen Bradley with Savannah Simple Weddings.
“It’s not part of the job but it is part of the job. Protect and serve, right?” said Det. Samuell.
He saved the day, or at least the wedding.
“He just kind of walked away, and he started breathing again. Like he thought he was in trouble or something, it was crazy,” laughs Det. Samuell.
With his tie in place, the wedding went off without a hitch, something both Nick and Carson can laugh about now.
“I just think it’s funny. It was just a little good luck for us,” says Carson.
“I’m just thankful he was there to help me out,” adds Nick.
While Det. Samuell was more than willing to help out, he does offer a bit of advice.
“There’s nothing wrong with having a reserve clip-on tie, just in case this comes up again,” Det. Samuell joked.
Or he can just avoid them all together.
“I probably won’t have to wear one again, probably be it,” says Nick.
