Police looking for lone suspect in Cordele armed robbery

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele store clerk remembers the horrifying moments after being held at gunpoint during an armed robbery on Saturday.
It was only two days ago that a male store clerk was held at gunpoint and the store was robbed at Big Boss Lotto, according to police.
Store Clerk Dharmendrakumar Patel, who doesn’t speak much English, remembers the moments vividly and WALB News 10 was told he was scared.
Right now, police said a man caught on surveillance footage is the only person they’re looking at as a suspect.
Police didn’t have any details to release about this man other than saying he’s tall.
Cordele police told WALB News 10 there isn’t anyone in custody.
Police also said no one was injured after Saturday night’s armed robbery and they have talked to witnesses and are continuing to conduct follow-ups as this is still an active investigation.
Police have not released the amount of money that was taken.
Investigators said they don’t normally get calls to the Big Boss Lotto and over the weekend and on Monday, it was business as usual.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or the non-emergency 911 line at (229) 276-2690.
