Phoebe Putney donates $5K to Albany youth camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital made a $5,000 donation to the Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit (ADYU) Monday, to ensure its summer enrichment program can be held.
Dougherty County government also allocated $10,000 for the program.
Leaders of Albany and Dougherty County law enforcement agencies organized the ADYU, which is made up of local sworn officers dedicated to pre-intervention and intervention education for 8 to 18-year-olds in the community.
“Phoebe backs our local law enforcers and supports many efforts to create healthier communities. We know young people who are involved in positive, safe, and engaging activities are much more likely to develop lifelong healthy habits,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO.
“We thank our law enforcers for organizing the youth unit summer camp, and we’re excited to play a small role in providing this enriching opportunity for so many kids in our community.”
The five-week camp will be available for up to 100 participants and will include field trips and sports, as well as mentoring, leadership development, and career development activities.
“The $5,000 donation from Phoebe will afford 100 youth the opportunity to participate in the Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit Summer Program FREE of charge,” said Captain Ted Thomas, Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit. “It will also allow them to receive quality training and valuable resources. We are extremely grateful that Phoebe was willing to assist in funding the camp for the youth in this community, and now the parents will not have to pay for their children to participate in the program.”
Scott Steiner presented Phoebe’s donation to county leaders at the Dougherty County Commission meeting Monday morning.
