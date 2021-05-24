Phoebe Putney donates $5K to Albany youth camp

“The $5,000 donation from Phoebe will afford 100 youth the opportunity to participate in the Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit Summer Program FREE of charge,” said Captain Ted Thomas, Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit. “It will also allow them to receive quality training and valuable resources. We are extremely grateful that Phoebe was willing to assist in funding the camp for the youth in this community, and now the parents will not have to pay for their children to participate in the program.”