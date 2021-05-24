Phoebe presents Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit with check

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Phoebe Putney Health System presented a $5,000 check to the Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit.
The money will allow nearly 100 kids the opportunity to attend summer camp for free.
They had to postpone it last year because of the pandemic.
Dougherty County also planned to pay $10,000.
Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner said it was their mission to help make it happen this year.
“We absolutely wanted to be a part of that. Coming off a difficult year that we’ve all had in the last 14 months, we’re still learning about how this affected our community, especially our youth,” Steiner said. “We know that good health starts with our youth. We have to keep them physically healthy, mentally healthy, emotionally healthy and Phoebe wants to be a part of that.”
Steiner said the camp will allow kids to receive valuable resources.
