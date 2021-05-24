Lee Co. gets $2.9 million in CARES funding

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Some $2.9 million has come to Lee County, according to Billy Mathis, Lee County Board of Commissioners chairman.
The money came in last week and is from the CARES Act, or the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Mathis said it’s currently in the county’s general fund budget.
He said they’re looking to use it for infrastructure projects but commissioners will talk about that more before setting anything in stone.
Mathis said it’s likely other counties recently got additional monies from the CARES Act.
He said to date, Lee County has received around $6 million in CARES funding.
