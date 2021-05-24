1 killed, 1 charged in Lee Co. crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of a 5-year old girl died and a suspected drunk driver is facing charges following a May 9 car accident in Lee County.
Lashonda Jefferson died nine days after the crash.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers arrested Cade French on six charges, including vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and driving on the wrong side of the road.
According to the crash report, French was driving north in the southbound lane of U.S. 19 near Mayhaw Road. Investigators said he collided head-on with the vehicle Jefferson was in.
The driver of the second car and another person were hospitalized following the crash.
GSP’s SCRT team is still investigating what happened and more charges could be filed.
Funeral arrangements have been made for Jefferson. It will be at Riverside Oakview cemetery on May 25 at 1 p.m.
