‘I can’t stay here by myself’: Tifton community more alert months after Ally Johnson’s death

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Residents of a Tifton apartment complex where 9-year-old Alazia “Ally” Johnson died last year said her death changed them.
Johnson was found stabbed to death at Peterson Apartments in October 2020.
Semaj Moss was charged in connection to Johnson’s death.
The Tift County District Attorney’s Office has filed a notice of intention to seek the death penalty against Moss.
Parents and kids at the Tifton apartment complex said since Ally’s death, they’ve lost a lot of trust in people.
Zyquria Williams, one of Ally’s friends, said she misses her every day.
Williams’ younger sister would play with Ally often.
Ally, Williams said, was always very happy.
“I miss her dancing and being happy coming out and playing, seeing her face smiling. That is all she did,” said Williams.
Having younger siblings, Williams said she walks with them everywhere.
She said after Ally’s death, she gets nervous staying at home alone.
“I’m not gonna be out here, out the door at night. Not after that. I don’t even like staying home by myself over here. I stay somewhere else. I can’t stay here by myself,” said Willams.
Many of the parents in the complex told WALB News 10 they are thinking about leaving. They said as time goes by, the area has gotten more dangerous.
Moss was indicted by a grand jury. His charges were one count of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, aggravated child molestation, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a knife in the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.
A grand jury indictment is an accusation and a trial will determine if Moss is guilty or innocent.
A copy of Moss’ indictment is below. WALB News 10 has redacted some information and the more extreme graphic nature of some of the charges in the indictment.
