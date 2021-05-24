Human remains found in Thomas County identified as Tracie Gleason

55-year-old Tracie Gleason went missing November 30
By WCTV Staff | May 24, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 4:03 PM

COOLIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the human remains found on April 18 have been identified as Tracie Gleason. Gleason was reported missing to the Moultrie Police Department on Nov. 30, 2018.

An official cause of death is still pending from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab, TCSO says.

“The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer its condolences to the Gleason family and hopes this knowledge will provide them some comfort and closure on the whereabouts of their missing loved one,” the press release said.

The remains were found in a wooded area near Coolidge, off of State Road 188 near Enon Road.

