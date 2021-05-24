Heat peaks before rain returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve got the hottest and driest stretch so far this year. Highlighting the week unseasonably hot temps with no rain in sight until the weekend. Temperatures top about 5-10 above average coming close to record readings for a few days. Highs top mid-upper 90s near 100 (avg high 89°and lows upper 60s low 70s (avg low 64°).
Next chance of rain arrives as the ridge weakens and a weak cold front slides east this weekend. Although slim it’ll be the best chance of rain in more than 2 weeks. Also, temps drop a few degrees into the upper 80s low 90s for the unofficial start to summer.
In the tropics, remaining quiet the next 5 days. Just in case you missed the season’s first named storm, Ana formed in the central Atlantic over the weekend. Each of the past six hurricane seasons have had a named storm prior to the official June 1st start.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.