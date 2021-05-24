Georgia Southwestern Men’s Golf completes a historic season

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern Men’s Golf did what no one else at GSW has done before, competed for a national title.
And the Hurricanes came that close to clinching a national championship. The Canes dropped the match to Arkansas Tech 3-2 over the weekend, resulting in a Runner-Up finish.
It was just the fourth trip to the National Championship since joining the NCAA in 2006.
Setting not only their best finish but the best finish for any GSW program. The Hurricanes found their swing towards the end of February and only got stronger and more consistent as the season progressed.
Though they didn’t reach their goal of taking number one, Head Coach Darcy Donaldson knows how special this achievement is
”It’s just something you guys are going to look back on in a couple of years and kind of again, ‘That was pretty fun what we did and pretty special.’ You know, obviously, they were bummed out but I think they understood it at that point that we just did something that was pretty good. And that’s why we play, you want to win the national championship. But you know, we kind of had a little bit of time where we were bummed out but you know they handled it pretty well and I think they realize kind of what they kind of did,” said Donaldson.
A season that solidifies the rising program that is GSW men’s golf. Donaldson with nothing but high hopes for next season.
