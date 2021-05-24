Gas watchers agree on good news for drivers... for now

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The two most popular gas price observers say that gas prices have declined slightly, but will that continue?
Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.93 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 3¢ less than a week ago, 23¢ more than last month, and $1.21 more than this time last year. It now costs motorists $43.95 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $7.05 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
“Although the pipeline is currently operating, some gas stations across Georgia continue to see fuel outages as supply logistics work to return to normal, “said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA. “While pump prices are anticipated to increase due to high demand for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, we don’t expect higher gas prices to deter motorists from hitting the road since many Americans are eager to travel.”
Georgia gas prices have fallen 1.8¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.89 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia. Gas prices in Georgia are 23.0¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.17 a gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.44 a gallon while the most expensive is $3.29 a gallon, a difference of 85.0¢ per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 a gallon today. The national average is up 14.0¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07 a gallon higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Augusta- $2.87 a gallon, down 3.7¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.91 a gallon.
Macon- $2.81 a gallon, down 2.6¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.84 a gallon.
Atlanta- $2.94 a gallon, down 4.9¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.99 a gallon.
“In the lead up to Memorial Day, we haven’t seen gas prices come down much, though with oil’s recent move lower, we should start to see more drops at the pump materialize in the days ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With the Colonial Pipeline situation continuing to improve in Southeastern states, fueling up for the holiday weekend shouldn’t be too challenging, save for a few pockets in GA, NC, and SC, where outages remain a bit higher than neighboring states. For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day, so motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season.”
NATIONAL AVERAGE STABILIZES AFTER RANSOMWARE ATTACK DISRUPTS GAS DISTRIBUTION
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 1¢ to $3.03, AAA says.
After a week of pump price spikes, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline held steady at $3.04 for six days, following a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline that halted its operations and severely constrained the delivery of gasoline along the East Coast and Southeast. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic refinery utilization increased slightly to 86.3 percent last week, while total domestic supply decreased by 2 million barrels to 234.2 million barrels and demand increased from 8.8 million barrels a day to 9.2 million barrels a day.
With the gasoline distribution system continuing to recover from the attack and grappling with a shortage of gasoline tanker drivers, higher refinery utilization rates will ensure refined products, including gasoline, continue to flow where they are most needed. As demand and supply move in sync, the national average is expected to continue stabilizing. However, we could see some fluctuation this week with the lead up to Memorial Day Weekend, during which AAA forecasts 34 million Americans to take road trips.
