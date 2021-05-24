Dougherty Co. District 6 holds trash roundup

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Spring Cleaning was in full effect this weekend in Dougherty County.
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful partnered with Volunteers and commissioners in District Six to host the event.
This was the first time the district held its “Trash-Roundup Day”.
Commissioner Anthony Jones says the goal is to encourage people to keep their streets clean.
“Well it’s a crime and it’s a criminal offense, and we’re going to have to do something about this. The problem is, it’s hard to catch those folks because they dump it at night. They dump it when other folks are out,” Jones said. “I do say to those folks who are out there doing this, eventually, we’re going to catch someone, and we’re going to prosecute them, because it’s a crime. We’re going to put them in magistrate court.”
