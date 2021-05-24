Dougherty Co. Commissioners reviewing automated school zone safety program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Representatives from Red Speed USA met with Dougherty County Commissioners on Monday to discuss an automated school zone safety program.
If approved, the program will take effect in Dougherty County. It would allow jurisdictions to place automated speed safety cameras in school zones.
Officials believe this will help reduce speeding.
The cameras would notify police when the speed limit is exceeded by 11 miles per hour during school hours.
It will also have Amber Alert features that will notify police of any suspicious activity.
“They are thousands of people a day speeding through the speed zones because there’s just not enough police officers to be out there. This will reduce that by about 60% at least. Reducing speeding approves child safety. Most people won’t be hit if people were going slower. A reduction in speed, even if a child is hit, greatly improves their chance of survival,” said Greg Parks, senior vice president for Red Speed USA.
Parks said this would be no cost to the county.
