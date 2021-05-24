Dog dies in Valdosta fire, firefighter treated for heat illness

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a “two-alarm fire” located at 1635 East Park Ave.
Residents were asked to avoid the area if possible. The call came to VPD around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The first fire truck arrived on the scene about three minutes after the call and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
One firefighter was taken away from the scene to get treatment for a heat-related illness. A K-9 died from smoke inhalation, and two cats were treated at the scene. VPD says the American Red Cross is helping families and residents displaced as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
