Crisp, Dooly first responders rescue injured driver

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - An air ambulance helicopter landed on a major highway Monday morning to take an injured motorist for medical care.
Crisp County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a possible vehicle fire on Interstate 75 Monday morning at 08:22. Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene and radioed that fortunately, there was no fire, but that a vehicle ran off the roadway into some tree line, with an occupant entrapped in the vehicle.
Multiple responders arrived on the scene to extricate the patient so the chopper could transport him.
Crisp and Dooly County EMS worked together to provide patient care and Crisp County Sheriff’s deputies and Dooly County deputies worked together to ensure the safety of responders by establishing traffic control. The Vienna Fire Department also responded to assist with extricating the patient.
Crisp County Fire and Rescue officials said, “We would like to thank all our partner agencies for their assistance. All agencies working together led to the best possible outcome today.”
