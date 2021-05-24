Cordele woman crowned 2021 Watermelon Capital queen as Watermelon Days Festival kicks off

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia has a new Miss Watermelon Capital Queen and that’s Cordele woman Madison Barber, 22.
She was crowned this past weekend as the Watermelon Days Festival officially kicked off.
Barber said this was a lifelong dream for her as she and her family have deep roots to watermelons.
Barber said she’s entered the watermelon pageants many times but this is her first win.
“It was completely humbling to me,” she said. “Just finally getting to where I wanted to be for so many years in a local pageant, competing year after year, and just finally getting to reach my goal Saturday night was so amazing.”
Barber wasn’t the only one crowned over the weekend.
Five other pageant goers placed out of 80 girls that competed.
The pageant kicked off the annual Watermelon Days event but there are more events scheduled. \
