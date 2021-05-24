Card skimmer discovered in Valdosta gas pump

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Late Friday morning, May 21, 2021, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department responded to Mitt’s Food Mart at 2001 West Hill Avenue after E911 received a call indicating a credit card scanner storage device was located in one of the gas pumps.
Upon arrival, a State of Georgia Department of Agriculture Service Inspector said he located the device while inspecting gas pumps. The device was removed and sent to be processed for evidence.
“The best practice is to check your bank account regularly to ensure you notice any unauthorized transactions. If you locate any, immediately notify your bank,” said Valdosta Police Lt. Scottie Johns.
