Adel officials speak out after Saturday officer-involved shooting

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - ”There’s no place for this.”
That’s the message Adel’s mayor is sending Monday after an Adel police officer was shot several times.
“This came to us as quite a surprise. A BOLO went out and unfortunately, it did end up here in Cook County and our guys reacted to it. With an unfortunate situation erupting from it, but the outcome has been hopefully good and the people involved on our side are going to be okay,” Buddy Duke, Adel mayor, said.
Adel’s Assistant Police Chief Maj. Audie Rowe said Officer Katelynne Nitschke is now recovering. She was released from the hospital Monday.
Rowe sent wishes of a speedy recovery to the officer of nearly two years. Rowe said Nitschke is dedicated and dependable and the Adel community where she grew up is praying for her recovery.
Early Saturday morning, two Adel officers responded to a stolen car report on Tony Street.
That’s when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Steve Newsome shot Nitschke. Officers returned fire, killing Newsome after he briefly ran.
“We are obviously not accustomed to the activity of this nature and the police force in any city. We’re going to do our best efforts to adjudicate this and bring it to an end,” said Duke.
Newsome’s body was sent to the GBI for autopsy.
From 2015-2018, some charges Newsome faced included false imprisonment, stalking, family violence, obstruction of an officer and escape, according to trial calendars from the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.
Because of the ongoing investigation, Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase Studstill told WALB News 10 he cannot give information about where those cases currently stand.
Cook County Jail staff said they can’t pull any older records because of moving to a new system.
Duke said they’re doing what they can to prevent crime in the area.
“As far as combating the situation, we are going to do the best we possibly can to make sure this type of crime does not happen in Adel and in Cook County, there’s no place for it in our city,” said Duke.
The GBI reported this is the 33rd officer-involved shooting in the state this year.
