ABAC will not require vaccines for fall semester

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several colleges say they will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines for the fall semester, according to the Wall Street Journal. Colleges like Duke, Syracuse and Notre Dame are just some that will be requiring the vaccine.
But what about colleges in Southwest Georgia?
ABAC President David Bridges said they encourage students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but they aren’t going to require it.
“The principal reason is it’s a personal choice. It’s a personal health choice and we have no authority under the state to do that,” said Bridges.
The college will continue recommended distancing in the classrooms, but they will not require students to wear masks.
“We moved to larger classrooms so some of our smallest classrooms are just not going to be used. But that’s the way we’ve addressed it, so students don’t have to wear masks in the classroom,” said Bridges.
ABAC is also going to continue its daily self-check electronic reporting. This is where students, faculty and staff report how they are feeling each day.
“We know there’s not 100% compliance, but we think generally, it worked. In fact, most people who’ve been tested or quarantined or isolated in the past year were identified through self-reporting,” said Bridges.
Bridges said they will also continue to sanitize high-touched areas like restrooms, doorknobs and lobbies.
Students didn’t have fall break last year. This year, things will look a little different.
“We’ll have a two-day fall break in October and we will finish the final exams the Wednesday morning before Thanksgiving and students will not come back,” said Bridges.
Bridges said they will also have spring break this year.
For more information on ABAC’s COVID-19 guidelines, click here.
